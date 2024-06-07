Memorial Tournament 2024 Saturday third round tee times, how to watch information

Surprise, surprise.

Scottie Scheffler is leading a big-money PGA Tour event.

Scheffler birdied the 18th hole late in the day Friday to shoot a 68 and take a three-shot lead heading into the weekend. Scheffler has 10 PGA Tour wins, four of them coming this season.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the leaderboard, is Rickie Fowler, who shot 76-82 and finished dead last in the field of 73 golfers. He’s among many notable names who won’t play this weekend.

Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,571 yards.

This week’s winner will go home with $4 million of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Check out the third round tee times and TV information for the third round of the Memorial Tournament. All times listed ET.

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Memorial Tournament on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, June 8

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

