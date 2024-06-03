Memorial Tournament 2024: Full field at Muirfield Village

The PGA Tour is contesting its seventh of eight signature events this week as it heads to Jack's Place for the Memorial Tournament.

The event will begin Thursday at Muirfield Village with all eligible players competing except for RBC Canadian winner Robert MacIntyre, who opted to enjoy his first Tour victory with family and friends. He was replaced in the field by Davis Thompson via the Aon Swing 5.

These players got into the field via the Tour's Aon Next 10 standings, based off the season's FedExCup points list:

Ludvig Åberg

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Justin Thomas

Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris

Akshay Bhatia

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Taylor Pendrith

These players qualified via the Aon Swing 5, based on points earned from the three most recent regular Tour events, the RBC Canadian Open, Charles Schwab Challenge and Myrtle Beach Classic:

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Riley

Ben Griffin

Chris Gotterup

Victor Perez

Meanwhile, Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invites. The NCAA's Jack Nicklaus Award winner, revealed Monday, will also get a spot in the field.

Here was the initial full list of participants (note: MacIntyre was replaced by Thompson):