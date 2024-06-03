Memorial Tournament 2024: Full field at Muirfield Village
The PGA Tour is contesting its seventh of eight signature events this week as it heads to Jack's Place for the Memorial Tournament.
The event will begin Thursday at Muirfield Village with all eligible players competing except for RBC Canadian winner Robert MacIntyre, who opted to enjoy his first Tour victory with family and friends. He was replaced in the field by Davis Thompson via the Aon Swing 5.
These players got into the field via the Tour's Aon Next 10 standings, based off the season's FedExCup points list:
Ludvig Åberg
Shane Lowry
Matthieu Pavon
Justin Thomas
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris
Akshay Bhatia
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Taylor Pendrith
These players qualified via the Aon Swing 5, based on points earned from the three most recent regular Tour events, the RBC Canadian Open, Charles Schwab Challenge and Myrtle Beach Classic:
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Victor Perez
Meanwhile, Alex Noren, Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invites. The NCAA's Jack Nicklaus Award winner, revealed Monday, will also get a spot in the field.
Here was the initial full list of participants (note: MacIntyre was replaced by Thompson):
Field for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Note: the winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the men’s Division I Player of the Year will earn an unrestricted sponsor exemption (to be announced Monday). pic.twitter.com/6CKC82NDQp
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 3, 2024