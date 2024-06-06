Memorial Tournament 2024 Friday second round tee times, how to watch information
After the first 18 holes of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Canadian Adam Hadwin is the solo leader thanks to a 6-under 66 that included eight birdies.
And to the surprise of the golf world, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is alone in second at 5 under while PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners are tied for third at 4 under.
Muirfield Village is a par-72 track measuring 7,571 yards.
This week’s winner will go home with $4 million of the $20 million purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Here’s the tee times and TV information for the second round of the Memorial Tournament. All times listed ET.
Memorial: Best merchandise | Leaderboard | Photos
Friday tee times
Tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday pic.twitter.com/pmjD057RNf
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 4, 2024
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Memorial Tournament on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Friday, June 7
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m.
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Golf Channel/Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.
ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.