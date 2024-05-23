Memorial T-Rail Run returning to Danville on Saturday

May 23—DANVILLE — The Memorial T-Rail five-mile run will return to Danville on Saturday for its 44th annual event.

The run, a tradition spanning more than four decades, will kick off at 9 a.m. in Danville's Memorial Park.

Both runners and walkers are welcome to participate in the event with post-race celebrations including awards, refreshments and door prizes, according to a press release.

Formerly known as the Danville Marathon, the event brings hundreds of runners together each Memorial Day weekend. This year's proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center, the release said.

Race day registration costs $30 per runner. First place male and female finishers will each receive a $100 gift card to Elite Feet and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.