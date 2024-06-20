Memorial service scheduled for legendary high school basketball coach Robert Hughes

A public memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of legendary high school basketball head coach Robert Hughes is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth.

Hughes, a five-time state champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member, died on June 11 in Fort Worth. He was 96.

His service at Wilkerson-Greines will be held on Robert Hughes Court, where Hughes secured many victories and where current Fort Worth ISD student-athletes play. Hughes coached at Dunbar High School, leading the “Flying Wildcats.” He also coached at I.M. Terrell, a segregated school that closed following integration.