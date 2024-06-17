The Memorial returning to its original start time for 50th edition in 2025

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The annual Memorial Tournament will be returning to its usual spot on the calendar as it celebrates its 50th edition.

Jack Nicklaus announced in a statement that the 2025 Memorial at Muirfield Village will return to its original start time with festivities beginning on Memorial Day. The 50th edition of the tournament will begin on May 29, 2025 and conclude on June 1.

“The TOUR has acted in the best interest of the Memorial Tournament, and we, in turn, have always supported the TOUR and its initiatives,” wrote Nicklaus in a statement. “That is why a year ago when the TOUR presented us its new business model, we were willing to work with them and move the 2024 date to a week before the U.S. Open.”

The 2024 tournament took place one week after Memorial Day week and preceded the U.S. Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the tournament in Dublin two weeks ago with an 8-under score through 72 holes.

