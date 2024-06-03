Memorial grad headed to Bethel University to continue hockey career

CHIPPEWA FALLS — While the Steel are losing a staple of area hockey for the last several years, they are pointing toward the future with the tender of another Chippewa Valley region power forward.

Memorial High School graduate Joe Kelly will be leaving the Steel to pursue his collegiate hockey career at Bethel University, while Chippewa Falls High School phenom Mason Johnson will continue to play in the region as the Steel’s new forward, the team has announced.

Kelly, a 2021 graduate of Memorial, has served as the assistant captain for the Steel and will now travel to St. Paul in the fall to continue his collegiate playing career for Bethel, which is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

In a feature interview with the Leader-Telegram earlier this year, Kelly said he had already decided to go to college, he just hadn’t made a final decision as to where he would take his talents to at that time.

Despite not knowing where he would go to college earlier this year, he did admit to knowing what he planned to major in. In fact, he had used this past season to shore up his studies for his post-Steel academic pursuits.

Kelly told the Leader-Telegram that he planned to study finance. He even took taking online classes this past semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College while playing with the Steel.

“It was an interesting change because the last two years I haven’t been going to school. It’s definitely been a lot harder (balancing studies with Steel practices and games), “it’s a lot harder, but it’s definitely getting me ready for next year because that’s how it will be in college “ Kelly admitted in the sitdown interview with this publication last winter.

Kelly, 21, is a North American Hockey League (NAHL) veteran as he began his junior career during the 2021-2022 season with the Steel. Over the course of three seasons with Chippewa, Kelly suited up in the green and white for a total of 173 regular season games, tallying 80 points (40 goals, 40 assists). As hia point totals increased each season, the Eau Claire native earned a spot in the 2024 Top Prospects Tournament in Pittsburgh.

A forward for the Steel, Kelly has even played different positions over the years. Starting as a defenseman for mites and squirts teams, he later started playing Pee Wee and youth hockey. He even dabbled between the pipes in one game in squirts basically to say that he had been in goal and to see what that felt like. Later he settled on the forward position in which he has excelled ever since.

Parlaying his successful high school career with perennial powerhouse, Eau Claire Memorial, Kelly was drafted by the Steel in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in July of 2021 and obviously didn’t have to go far once he made the cut.

As a standout for the Old Abes, former Memorial boys head hockey coach Mike Collins had a birdseye view to Kelly’s talents. He told the Leader-Telegram in an exclusive interview that he thinks his former standout high school forward will add considerable depth to Bethel’s team.

“Joe is a hard working kid that plays the game the right way. He is very skilled and easy to coach,” Collins said, adding that “Joe is a good leader and will enjoy a great college career .

Kelly is the 18th player to commit for the Steel this season and will join 13 NAHL alumni in addition to teammate Matt Grannan at Bethel in the fall.

While the addition of studies to his already hectic schedule this season had provided Kelly with very little free time to pursue several hobbies that he’s interested in, perhaps the summer months in between the conclusion of the Steel’s season in April and the start of classes at Bethel will allow him some time to decompress and enjoy the activities he is passionate about.

“I’m a big golfer when the weather is nice,” Kelly said, adding that hunting is another favorite pastime of his, but “I find it hard to find time to hunt during the hockey season.” He did always make time during the Steel’s season for another interest, though, and that was poker. He said that he invited his teammates to his house in Eau Claire once a week to play that game.

Johnson, Peterson sign tender with Steel; Christen signs college commitment

As Kelly prepares for his next adventure, Johnson will be prepping over the summer to join the Steel in September.

Johnson, a Chippewa Falls native, skated for the Chi-Hi Cardinals last season and represented the Steel in the NAHL Prospects Challenge a few weeks ago. He was a part of the Big Rivers Conference championship team that made it to the semi-final round of the Wisconsin state hockey tournament in March.

In addition to Johnson, the Steel have also tendered Henry Peterson, a defenseman who most recently played for Hermantown High School in Minnesota, the team’s Facebook page has confirmed.

In other Steel commitment news, the team also has also announced that defenseman Jack Christen has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for St. Norbert College in the NCHA.

Christen, 20, has been playing in the NAHL dating back to the 2021-22 season. He was drafted in the first round in the 2021 NAHL Entry Draft by the Odessa Jackalopes, where he spent most of his career. In 135 regular season games for Odessa, Christen tallied 35 points throughout three seasons.

Midway through this year, the Tomah native was traded to the Chippewa Steel, where he finished out the season and his junior career. In 17 games played for the Steel, Christen logged three goals and three assists.

Prior to playing in the NAHL, Christen played three seasons for Tomah/Spartah High School and also played for Team Wisconsin from 2018 until 2021.

At St. Norbert College, Christen will be playing alongside North Iowa Bulls star forward Blake Ulve next season.

Information provided by the Steel to the NAHL contributed to a portion of this story.