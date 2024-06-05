Memorial finishes second; Durand-Arkansaw junior wins Division 3 state golf title

Eau Claire Memorial finished a close second overall for the Division 1 team championship, a Memorial High School student finished in the top five in the individual statistics and a Durand-Arkansaw junior won the Division 3 individual championship as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) boys golf tournament wrapped up at Blackwolf Run in Kohler Tuesday evening.

The Old Abes finished second overall in the team competition one stroke behind the newly crowned state champion Waunakee High School. The Warriors won the team championship with a four-player 36-hole score of 619, while Memorial finished with a score of 620 for the two-day tournament.

Memorial’s Will Schlitz finished fifth overall among 104 participants in the Division 1 portion of the two-day state golf championship. Schlitz scored a +5 (Round One, 76 Round 2, 73) and finished with a score of 149. Cody Schmidt of Germantown won the D1 crown with a +1 and score of 145.

Other Memorial golfers who participated in the tournament were Caden Hebert, Tyler DeBruyckere, Adam Diller and Thomas Cole.

In Division 3, individual first-place honors went to junior Logan Weissinger of Durand-Arkansaw, who scored a +5 (Round One 36, Round Two 77) over 27 holes to capture the state title with a score of 113 at Blackwolf Run Tuesday afternoon. Due to inclement weather, Monday’s round was shortened to nine holes and round two on Tuesday was 18 holes.

Mineral Point High School won the Division 3 boys golf team state title by a comfortable +20-stroke margin at Blackwolf Run Tuesday afternoon with a 27-hole score of 483. Second place in the division went to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School with a total score of 503.

For complete scores and placements, go to the WIAA website at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Golf/Tournament