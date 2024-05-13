Memorial Day Golf Sales Are Already Starting to Pile In
MEMORIAL DAY WILL officially ring in golf season, but that doesn't mean you've already been shaking off the rust, braving 55-degree tee times with the occasional spring rain spitting on you halfway through 18. In the midst of preparing for your regular weekly rounds, you probably have noticed you could use a fresh pair of golf shoes and a new polo or two. Golf clubs? There's always room for upgrades. New golf bag? You might as well opt for something lighter and more cushioned to help you lug all that gear. This is all to say if you're on the hunt for last-minute golf gear, then this year's best Memorial Day golf sales will get you right for the season ahead.
Memorial Day is running from May 24th through the 27th this year. However, sales are already starting a couple weeks ahead of time. Below we've put together all the best early Memorial Day golf sales worth checking out.
Memorial Day Golf Clubs and Equipment Deals
Chrome Tour X Triple Track 4-Dozen 2024 Golf Balls
LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver
T200 2021 Irons w/ Steel Shafts
Golf Cart Bag, 14-Way Top Full-Length Divider
Caddytek CaddyLite EZ Version Push Cart
Cobra Golf 2022 LTDX One Length Iron Set
Memorial Day Golf Apparel Deals
Taxiway Polo
Classic Tapered Golf Pant
G Gradual Men's Golf Joggers Pants
Alex Vando Mens Golf Polo Moisture Wicking
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts
Lava Wash Full-Zip Hoodie
Memorial Day Golf Shoes Deals
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes
True All Day Knit II
Roshe G Next Nature Men's Golf Shoe
Under Armour Charged Phantom Men's Golf Footwear
Skechers Go Golf Max-3
Ignite Fasten8 Men's Golf Shoe
Memorial Day Golf Accessories Deals
JBL Clip 4
2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer Waterproof
Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch
Golf Club Groove Sharpener
Golf Rangefinder with Slope and Pin Lock
Golf Net 10x7ft Practice Net with Tri-Turf Golf Mat
When Do Memorial Day Sales Start?
Retailers usually start promoting their 2024 Memorial Day sales a few weeks before the holiday weekend, which is May 24 to May 27 this year. As we get closer to those dates, the savings may start to get even better, so keep an eye on any big items you're thinking about purchasing. If you miss the weekend sales, don't worry—deals usually get extended through the week after Memorial Day.
What Are the Best Deals to Buy on Memorial Day?
If you need to buy home items, like furniture, mattresses, appliances, or home gym equipment, Memorial Day sales have some of the best offers you'll find all year long. You'll also see impressive deals on sporting equipment, especially when it comes to sports like golf. Memorial Day is a great time to score on new golf apparel, footwear, accessories, clubs and more.
