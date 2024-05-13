Advertisement

Memorial Day Golf Sales Are Already Starting to Pile In

john thompson
·4 min read
memorial day golf sales 2024
Early Memorial Day Golf Sales: Save up to 55% OffCourtesy of Retailer


MEMORIAL DAY WILL officially ring in golf season, but that doesn't mean you've already been shaking off the rust, braving 55-degree tee times with the occasional spring rain spitting on you halfway through 18. In the midst of preparing for your regular weekly rounds, you probably have noticed you could use a fresh pair of golf shoes and a new polo or two. Golf clubs? There's always room for upgrades. New golf bag? You might as well opt for something lighter and more cushioned to help you lug all that gear. This is all to say if you're on the hunt for last-minute golf gear, then this year's best Memorial Day golf sales will get you right for the season ahead.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Memorial Day is running from May 24th through the 27th this year. However, sales are already starting a couple weeks ahead of time. Below we've put together all the best early Memorial Day golf sales worth checking out.

Memorial Day Golf Clubs and Equipment Deals

Chrome Tour X Triple Track 4-Dozen 2024 Golf Balls

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fchrome-tour-x-triple-track-4-dozen-2024-golf-balls%2F1163905.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals-balls&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chrome Tour X Triple Track 4-Dozen 2024 Golf Balls</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$164.99</p>

LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fltdx-max-blue%252Fred-driver%2F2000000026059.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>LTDx Max Blue/Red Driver</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$249.98</p>

T200 2021 Irons w/ Steel Shafts

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ft200-2021-irons-w%252F-steel-shafts%2F2000000022328.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>T200 2021 Irons w/ Steel Shafts</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$999.98</p>

Golf Cart Bag, 14-Way Top Full-Length Divider

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BKQ415M3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Golf Cart Bag, 14-Way Top Full-Length Divider</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$169.99</p>

Caddytek CaddyLite EZ Version Push Cart

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DTBSFGB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Caddytek CaddyLite EZ Version Push Cart</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$131.34</p>

Cobra Golf 2022 LTDX One Length Iron Set

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QXR2383?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cobra Golf 2022 LTDX One Length Iron Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$449.99</p>

Memorial Day Golf Apparel Deals

Taxiway Polo

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travismathew.com%2Ftm%2Ftops%2Fpolos%2Ftaxiway-polo%2Fp%2F1MAA383_4COR_&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Taxiway Polo</p><p>travismathew.com</p><p>$67.47</p><span class="copyright">Courtesy of Retailer</span>

Classic Tapered Golf Pant

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmen-pants%2FCommission-Relax-Tapered-Golf-Pant-MD%2F_%2Fprod11510273&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Classic Tapered Golf Pant</p><p>lululemon.com</p><p>$59.00</p>

G Gradual Men's Golf Joggers Pants

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B468NLCX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>G Gradual Men's Golf Joggers Pants</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$28.89</p>

Alex Vando Mens Golf Polo Moisture Wicking

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0936SP9CK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alex Vando Mens Golf Polo Moisture Wicking</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$19.99</p>

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PNRZSSK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$35.84</p>

Lava Wash Full-Zip Hoodie

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fpeter-millar-lava-wash-full-zip-hoodie%2F2000000036336.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals-mens-apparel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lava Wash Full-Zip Hoodie</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$122.98</p>

Memorial Day Golf Shoes Deals

FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fmens-footjoy-hyperflex-carbon-golf-shoes-black-white-grey%2Fproduct%2F9852028&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes</p><p>zappos.com</p><p>$159.95</p>

True All Day Knit II

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SC31939?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>True All Day Knit II</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$129.00</p>

Roshe G Next Nature Men's Golf Shoe

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fnike-roshe-g-next-nature-mens-golf-shoe%2F2000000030297.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals-shoes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roshe G Next Nature Men's Golf Shoe</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$49.97</p>

Under Armour Charged Phantom Men's Golf Footwear

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fcharged-phantom-mens-golf-footwear%2F2000000030352.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals-shoes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Under Armour Charged Phantom Men's Golf Footwear</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$99.98</p>

Skechers Go Golf Max-3

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fmens-skechers-go-golf-go-golf-max-3-grey-red%2Fproduct%2F9905404&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Skechers Go Golf Max-3</p><p>zappos.com</p><p>$100.00</p>

Ignite Fasten8 Men's Golf Shoe

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fignite-fasten8%2F2000000015549.html%3Fcgid%3Dgolf-deals-shoes&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ftechnology-gear%2Fa60778563%2Fmemorial-day-golf-sales-2024%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ignite Fasten8 Men's Golf Shoe</p><p>pgatoursuperstore.com</p><p>$80.00</p>

Memorial Day Golf Accessories Deals

JBL Clip 4

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PJB949Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>JBL Clip 4</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$49.95</p>

2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer Waterproof

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PZZ1QRM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer Waterproof</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$37.99</p>

Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X1L2CDK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$149.99</p>

Golf Club Groove Sharpener

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SLM3HHR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Golf Club Groove Sharpener</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$6.99</p>

Golf Rangefinder with Slope and Pin Lock

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GLP62SS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Golf Rangefinder with Slope and Pin Lock</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$49.99</p>

Golf Net 10x7ft Practice Net with Tri-Turf Golf Mat

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C781C9D2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.60778563%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Golf Net 10x7ft Practice Net with Tri-Turf Golf Mat</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$59.99</p>

When Do Memorial Day Sales Start?

Retailers usually start promoting their 2024 Memorial Day sales a few weeks before the holiday weekend, which is May 24 to May 27 this year. As we get closer to those dates, the savings may start to get even better, so keep an eye on any big items you're thinking about purchasing. If you miss the weekend sales, don't worry—deals usually get extended through the week after Memorial Day.

What Are the Best Deals to Buy on Memorial Day?

If you need to buy home items, like furniture, mattresses, appliances, or home gym equipment, Memorial Day sales have some of the best offers you'll find all year long. You'll also see impressive deals on sporting equipment, especially when it comes to sports like golf. Memorial Day is a great time to score on new golf apparel, footwear, accessories, clubs and more.

