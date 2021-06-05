The Memorial: Darkness Suspends Second Round

Patrick McDonald
·4 min read

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

It was a long day for half of the field as some players completed nearly 36-holes on Friday. Of those in the unlucky bunch, Patrick Cantlay made the biggest move. A close friend of tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, Cantlay put together a flawless Friday.

After carding a 3-under 69 in his first-round, Cantlay came back strong less than an hour later. His second round 67 was highlighted by birdies on his final three holes. The 2019 Memorial champion used a balance approach in Round 2, gaining in all four statistical categories.

Paired with Cantlay was Jordan Spieth. It was a tale of two rounds for the Valero Texas Open winner. En route to a 4-over 76 in the morning, Spieth lost more than four-strokes tee-to-green, ranking near the bottom of the field in the category.

He flipped the script in the afternoon. Spieth went around Muirfield Village bogey-free in Round 2. Of those who finished their second round, Spieth led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. In total, it was a round of 5-under 67 for Spieth and he sits seven-strokes back of his Friday playing partner.

Much like yesterday, I am not in love with making additional selections without two rounds being completed. That being said, we can infer from the current composition of the leaderboard that the cut-line will be either 2-over or 3-over. We’ll steer clear of those at 3-over just in case they don’t make their way to the third round.

Updated Odds to Win (via PointsBet Sportsbook):

+225: Jon Rahm

+350: Patrick Cantlay

+900: Xander Schauffele

+1400: Scottie Scheffler

+2000: Collin Morikawa

+2200: Tony Finau

+3000: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

+3300: Carlos Ortiz, Justin Thomas, Max Homa

+5000: Viktor Hovland

Round 3 Plays (Odds via PointsBet):

Carlos Ortiz (+3300 to win):

I loved Ortiz coming into the week based off how he finished last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He struck the ball beautifully in his final round in Fort Worth and carried the ball-striking over to Muirfield Village.

It was a disappointing first-round from our perspective, having had Ortiz as a first-round leader selection, but the pieces of the puzzle appeared to be there. Outside of a couple loose drives, Ortiz turned in a solid performance, eventually carding a round of 1-under in the morning.

Of those who finished their second round, Ortiz ranked 4th in SG: Tee-to-Green. Highlighted by ranking 5th in SG: Approach, Ortiz once again rode hot iron-play to a fruitful round. He finished the day at 5-under in total and is only three-strokes behind the leaders. He’s proven in the past that he is capable of going toe to toe with elite players, as evidenced by his Houston Open victory over the likes of Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium DFS and Betting Golf Tools that are packed with a DFS Optimizer, DFS Projections, Salary Tracker, Edge Driver, Prop Projections, Futures and much more. Gain access to both tools in our EDGE+Max tier and don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Jordan Spieth (+6600 to win):

If the lead stays at 8-under through the first two rounds, sitting only seven-strokes back is Spieth. The way he struck the ball in his second-round has me excited about his prospects heading into the weekend. The main threat to pushing the lead even further out is Rahm. He has five holes remaining, one of which is a par-5. He sits at 8-under alongside Cantlay, so I can’t imagine he gets too far ahead of the bunch, with 9-under being the lowest he gets to.

If you disagree and believe he’ll get to 10, maybe 11-under, I would suggest waiting on this number, but I don’t see that happening. Outside of the way he struck the ball Friday afternoon, the reason I love Spieth going forward is his recent play on Saturdays. Who could forget the 61 in Phoenix earlier in the year and his strong performance at Pebble Beach not long after.

I have long said that Saturdays are made for Spieth and there isn’t a better time to prove me right than tomorrow. He hasn’t putted all that well through the first two rounds and historically, he’s done his best work on fast, bent grass greens. With the rain out of the forecast, the greens should firm up to an extent and that should only play into Spieth’s hands with 36-holes to go.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • After multiple delays, Round 1 of Memorial Tournament suspended for day

    The opening round was first halted at 12:46 p.m. ET as a lightning storm swept through the area and the delay lasted nearly two hours.

  • Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead at the Memorial

    In the second round of the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Cantlay carded a 5-under 69, while Jon Rahm also got to 5-under through 13 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at Muirfield Village. Both sit at 8-under for the tournament and tied for lead heading into the weekend.

  • Finn's Mac experience leads to reconstituted Crowded House

    Touring as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 2018-19 made Neil Finn appreciate the memorable band in his own history. Two years later, Finn has brought that group, Crowded House, back to life with his sons Liam and Elroy, producer Mitchell Froom and original bass player Nick Seymour. “Coming off of Fleetwood Mac, when we surprisingly had the opportunity to be part of a great, classic band, it reminded me of the gravitas and honor that comes with that," the singer and songwriter said.

  • Adam Long gets first-hand lesson on some Muirfield changes from Jack Nicklaus

    Late Monday afternoon, Adam Long and his caddie were out for an impromptu practice round at Muirfield Village.

  • China's new 'tang ping' trend aims to highlight pressures of work culture

    A new trend aims to highlight the pressure on younger people to find jobs and work longer shifts.

  • From feuds to COVID, Grayson Murray is a golf pro who isn’t afraid to express opinions

    The Raleigh native is back home playing in the Rex Hospital Open.

  • Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Michelle Wie West stay in mix to make USWO cut

    Three past U.S. Women’s Open champions, three veteran players with, including this year, 60 combined starts in this championship.

  • Greinke 1st CG since '17, Correa 2 HRs, Astros rout Jays

    Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 on Friday night. Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Díaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo. Greinke (6-2) gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three, throwing 102 pitches.

  • This Electric Jetpack Just Completed Its First Test Flight

    CopterPack, a company out of Australia, has just completed the first, successful aerial test flight of its "electric jetpack." The post This Electric Jetpack Just Completed Its First Test Flight appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Analysis: A lot of second chances at play in the Belmont

    The Belmont Stakes is the third leg of the Triple Crown, yet for many on Saturday it’ll represent a second chance. The news earlier this week of Churchill Downs suspending Bob Baffert for two years following the confirmation of the positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is simply devastating for the sport. Worse, it overshadows Rombauer’s win in the Preakness.

  • Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau gets bugged by 'Brooksie' at the Memorial

    Bryson DeChambeau contacted security after taking exception with fans taunting him by yelling “Brooksie,” as in Koepka on Friday at the Memorial.

  • HS amateur in contention at midpoint of US Women's Open

    The calculus homework awaiting Megha Ganne might have to wait a couple more days to get done. Ganne followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round at the Olympic Club on Friday and heads into the weekend two shots off the pace set by fellow teenager Yuka Saso. The high school junior from New Jersey held the lead after the morning rounds only to watch the 19-year-old Saso from the Philippines pass her with birdies on two of the last four holes.

  • Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks

    President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for infrastructure improvements, proposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations and the possibility of revenues from increased IRS enforcement as a possible compromise. The offer was made Wednesday to Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia as part of the bipartisan negotiations and did not reflect a change in Biden's overall vision for funding infrastructure. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden examined possible tax code changes from his plans that Republicans might support.

  • Golf-'Brooksy' vs. Bryson: Golf's juiciest feud spills over at Memorial

    Asked about the taunts, DeChambeau told reporters it was unacceptable for spectators to disrupt play. He sidestepped questions regarding whether he had asked security to escort any spectators shouting "Brooksy" from the course, as reported by a journalist https://twitter.com/AkronJackson/status/1400873617429250053 for the Athletic. Any remaining doubt of their shared acrimony was obliterated last month when a leaked video https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/31508489/leaked-video-shows-brooks-koepka-rolling-eyes-bryson-dechambeau-cursing-frustration from the PGA Championship showed the four-time major winner Koepka rolling his eyes and angrily muttering as DeChambeau walked behind him during an interview.

  • Jennifer Kupcho rides ace into contention, while other notables headed home early

    Jennifer Kupcho appeared headed to a missed cut at the U.S. Women's Open, but a hole-in-one changed everything.

  • Damon Jones talks LeBron James' game 6 mindset, Ty Lue's impact on the Clippers & Boston's coaching shakeup

    NBA vet & former Cleveland Cavaliers asst. coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

  • Euro 2020 betting: 25% of the money bet so far is on France

    The defending World Cup champs are the favorites and the most popular pick of bettors.

  • NBA betting: How have the odds shifted after Lakers' Game 4 loss and Anthony Davis' injury?

    The Lakers are underdogs in Game 5 at Phoenix.

  • Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

    PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.

  • Tom Brady finally admits he didn't know it was fourth down during loss against Bears

    Tom Brady made one huge mistake during the 2020 NFL season.