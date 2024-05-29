Memorial breezes past Superior to secure spot in regional championship

Regional play for baseball kicked into full gear on Tuesday, including a pair of Division 1 games at Carson Park. Sectional 1 No. 4 seed Eau Claire Memorial played host to No. 13 Superior. First pitch was in the early afternoon and the Old Abes were dialed in from the start, walloping Superior 13-0 in five innings.

Memorial came into the game swinging hot bats, scoring double digit runs in three of its last five games — including 25 in a game against DC Everest — and that didn’t change when the postseason arrived.

After starting pitcher Jack Gabler tossed a 1-2-3 top of the first, center fielder Grant Lokken stepped into the batters box against Spartans starting pitcher Mason Larson. The Old Abes outfielder wasted no time, greeting Larson with a hard line drive the opposite way and over the right fielder’s head for a leadoff triple. One batter later, Ian Bauer brought him in with a groundout to first and it was 1-0 just like that.

The onslaught was far from over. The dangerous Sawyer Stein reached out and clubbed a fly ball the opposite way to the right-center gap for a one-out triple and a pair of walks then loaded the bases.

Larson struck out the next batter but walked shortstop Blake Bugher to bring in another run. Junior catcher Jack Harris then chopped an infield single just over the pitcher’s mound, bringing in one last run before Larson ended the inning with a strikeout.

Walks became a theme throughout the day, no more so than in the third inning. Now down 4-0, the Spartans were on the cusp of throwing up their first zero of the day with a runner on first and already two outs, but an error kept the inning alive.

Lokken then reached base for the third time in as many innings, drawing a walk to load the bases. The Old Abes center fielder had followed up his first-inning triple with a leadoff double off the left field wall in the second inning. This time, the Spartans seemed to work around him.

“Personally, I was just seeing pitches well,” Lokken said. “I wasn’t very nervous, which is a good thing. I was calm in my approach and was just able to take pitches the other way, hit them where they were pitched. I think the whole team did really well taking pitches and staying disciplined.”

Lokken’s walk was the first in a sequence of five-straight walks the Old Abes would draw, the last four of which each drove in a run. After David Ankeny drew the fifth walk, Tyler Iverson — who reached base to start the third inning — ended the streak by shooting a base hit the other way and into right field.

Lauscher and Stein scored the fifth and sixth runs of the frame. Bugher drew another walk to reload the bases and a wild pitch tacked on one more for good measure. All told, Memorial scored seven times — all with two outs — in the frame. Ivereson’s single was the only hit the Old Abes had.

“I loved our approach,” Memorial head coach Kyle Kaufman said. “I thought that we remained disciplined and were patient enough to make them come into the zone and then put some good swings on it fortunately.”

A Leo Lauscher double in the fourth scored two more and Gabler dispatched the Spartans in the fifth to secure a regional semifinal victory.

Gabler made sure to keep the Spartans from any meaningful rallies throughout. The senior lefty filled the zone with strikes all day, letting his defense do the bulk of the work for him. Memorial didn’t commit any errors and the defense was highlighted by a strong backhanded snag by Ian Bauer at second on a ground ball. Bauer gloved the chance and threw out the runner at first to end the top of the third.

“Jack’s been an absolute Bulldog for us,” Kaufman said. “He goes in and fights like crazy on the mound for us and gives us his everything and I’m so proud of him. I’m so happy for him to have the success he’s had this year… Defensively I thought we were sharp. The plays that needed to be made, got made.”

The Old Abes don’t plan on being an early out this postseason. Something stood out with one look at the Memorial dugout. The entire team had bleached its hair blonde for the playoffs, a move suggested by Sawyer Stein.

“We have a pretty tight-knit group,” Lokken said. “It was a good bonding experience and we just did something fun to spice it up. Keep it going as long as possible.”

North baseball

North's Aiden Pankratz hits a pitch. The Huskies scored 10 runs in the first two innings of their 12-0 regional win over Wausau West.

North handles Wausau West to set up crosstown showdown in regional final

Shortly after the Abes moved on, No. 5 seed Eau Claire North hosted No. 12 Wausau West to determine who would face the Old Abes in the regional final round. The Huskies nearly matched their crosstown rival, crushing Wausau West 12-0 in five innings to set up a crosstown showdown in the regional finals.

Things were a little dicey for North early. Huskies starter Chase Watkins ran into trouble with one out in the top of the first, walking two and hitting a man to load the bases with one out. The senior responded by getting Tony Laffaldano and Cohen Bryant to flyout to escape the jam unscathed.

Second baseman Logan Hesselman led off the bottom of the frame with a double to the left field corner and Gunnar Hayden followed that up by reaching on an error to put runners on the corners with no one out.

Spartans pitcher Brennan Fictum was able to get one out, but Watkins helped his own cause by executing a hit and run that scored Hesselman and sent Hayden to third. Junior Aiden Pankratz then smoked a base hit to right that scored Hayden to make it 2-0.

The Huskies scored two more, one on a wild pitch and another on a balk. North kept pouring it on, Tommy Perkins following suit with a hard-hit single to right-center that scored Caleb Moss. It was 5-0 after only an inning.

The game entered a rain delay in the bottom of the second while North had runners on first and second but the Huskies were still on fire coming out of the break. North scored another five runs to make it 10-0 after just two innings and the Huskies cruised from there.

North and Memorial will meet for the third time this season at 1 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park. The Huskies and Old Abes split the regular season series.

Altoona Baseball

Altoona’s Ajay Lenberg throws a pitch in game two of the Rails doubleheader against Osceola earlier this season. Altoona knocked off Tomah to advance to the regional championship.

Altoona, Chippewa Falls among others advancin{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}g in regional play{/strong}

Several other area schools secured spots in the regional final. In Division 2, Sectional-1B, No. 4 Altoona fended off upset-minded No. 12 Tomah 11-9 to secure a matchup with No. 1 St. Croix Central, a fellow Middle Border Conference foe.

In Division 1, No. 6 Chippewa Falls defeated No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2-0. The Cardinals will also play a conference foe in No. 3 River Falls. Elk Mound beat Regis 10-0 in five innings in Division 3. The top-seeded Mounders will host Neillsville/Granton who beat McDonell 5-0.

The winner of that game will face either No. 3 Fall Creek or No. 2 Mondovi in the sectional semifinals. Fall Creek beat Whitehall 3-0 while Mondovi knocked off Osseo-Fairchild 7-1.