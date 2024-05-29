Memorial bests North in crosstown regional soccer matchup

A crosstown showdown rematch between North and Memorial highlighted the kickoff of girls soccer regionals. The Old Abes avenged a regular season loss to the Huskies, winning 3-0 to advance to the regional championship. The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak for North against Memorial.

North took a 3-2 win in the regular season and Memorial head coach Olivia Mroczenski said the team had to evaluate everything to get back in the win column as the Old Abes were in the midst of an at the time four-match losing streak. Memorial responded in its regional opener.

After a relatively even first half, the clock was winding down with each side still scoreless. The Old Abes had made North goalkeeper Ella Peterson work throughout the half, but hadn’t yet broken through.

The Huskies themselves had a few prime scoring opportunities throughout the first 30 minutes.

North’s Rebecca Renslo created the best chance for either side in the 27th minute by weaving her way through Memorial’s defense and hooking a shot for the left corner but sending it just wide.

It looked like the game would be deadlocked at zero going into half, but the Old Abes struck in the 36th minute. After repelling a North attack, Memorial went to work at the other end. Sophomore Avery Bredl fired a shot on goal that Peterson was able to make a nice deflection on, but sophomore Lydia Paulmier was in perfect position and buried the rebound to make it 1-0 Memorial.

In the 38th minute, Memorial was on the board again. Bredl notched her second assist by sending a pass to Alli LaVick who found the back of the net. It was the start the Old Abes needed.

“We came out hungry and we knew that everything was on the line today,” Mroczenski said. “The girls definitely took that last game that we had [against North] really hard and we learned a lot between the last time we saw them and now.”

Memorial kept its foot on the gas in the second half. The Old Abes created numerous chances in the first 15 minutes of the second half but couldn’t quite capitalize.

The best chance came in the 57th minute when Memorial had two shots denied by Peterson. The senior goalie had to make a diving stop on the last attempt and the ball sat precariously idle just a few feet from the net waiting to be kicked and North would eventually clear the threat.

Still, the Old Abes largely dominated the second half, preventing North from mounting substantial chances. Memorial delivered the dagger when LaVick scored on a penalty kick in the 66th minute.

“We’ve talked a lot about leaving everything on the line and following through on every play,” Mroczenski said. “Having someone on the backside was the biggest thing today and rewarding your teammates for all the effort because all these girls, they knew what was on the line today and they came through.”

The win sends the No. 4 seed Old Abes to the Sectional 1 Regional finals where they’ll take on No. 1 D.C. Everest on Saturday. A short-handed Memorial squad lost to the Evergreens 6-4 earlier this season and now the Old Abes will have a shot at redemption.

“I think the biggest thing was the big picture and ultimate effort,” Mroczenski said of adjustments the Abes have made since the first loss to North. “We as a team really adjusted the system, but also individual effort and what we can all bring to make this team successful. Just having that mindset and a big picture of what we want to do at the end of the season. And ultimately, that’s to win.”