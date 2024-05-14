'Memorable scenes in celebration of Killie's tremendous achievement'

[BBC]

There are some Saturday mornings when you wake up, the sun is splitting the skies and you get a good feeling for the upcoming away day.

Last Saturday was exactly that as a magnificent Killie travelling support witnessed the official European qualification in the sizzling Paisley sunshine.

Killie were their usual solid self and from early on I got the impression that we had the game in the bag.

St Mirren had a few chances but in general our backline was outstanding and the increasingly confident Will Dennis was in good form on the few occasions our defence was breached.

The scenes at the end were memorable as management, players and fans came together as one in celebrating a tremendous achievement.

We have our final two games this week starting with Celtic in our last home match followed by the finale at Dens Park.

Let's ensure a big Killie support at Rugby Park on Wednesday night to show our appreciation for the huge progress made by the team this campaign.

Sandy Armur is editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine