Memorable ride: Boys lax delivers deepest playing run since 2018 before falling in quarters

Jun. 13—ACTON — A few seconds after the Andover High boys lacrosse team broke the postgame team meeting, there were lots of hugs, pats on the shoulders and some tears amongst the players. Most of them barely said any words, instead just embraced one another for perhaps the final time.

Saturday's 15-12 Division 1 Round of 8 loss to Acton-Boxboro stung the players pretty hard.

It also really hut head coach Bryan Brazill.

After that team meeting, he spent a few minutes with his family, before walking back to be with the team. The former Merrimack College star player and founder of HGR Lacrosse, sat on the bench for a few minutes with his head down and his broken heart even lower.

It took two-plus years for the fourth-year coach to get the program where he wanted in terms of attitude and culture, work habits and skill-level. Andover was one win away from being one of the top four teams in the entire state. Back in 2021 and 2022, the team was one and done in the playoffs.

"We have improved tremendously. Every year they have grown and improved through the roof," said Brazill.

In 2021, Andover finished 6-8. In 2022, things were a little bit better finishing at 10-8.

"My first year (in 2021) we struggled. We had players but we didn't play together. Same thing (in 2022) we had some good players and they still didn't play together," said Brazill.

Then halfway through last year's season something clicked. Certainly getting transfer JP Guinee's athleticism and skill-level was a huge plus, and he joined up with Mac Gobiel to completely change the program's identity around.

"The two of them just absolutely starting leading and then we started playing the right way," said Brazill. "After that, every single one of these kids bought in. We play hard, we play together and we've got a lot of talent now. We just graduated a lot of it, but we've got a lot left. They are all just great young men."

That cohesiveness helped Andover reach the quarters, before falling to a tough Acton-Boxboro squad that is annually one of the best in the state.

There were six lead changes and seven different times that the score was tied into the third quarter before Acton-Boxboro pulled away.

Daniel Guinee and Matthew Johnson each had three goals for Andover, while, JP Guinee had two and Jack Cooper, Mac Gobiel and Ethan Ruvido had one each. Goalie Maksim Curreri played well making 10 saves.

The loss marked the end for Gobiel and JP Guinee, two Division 1 scholarship players, who next year will be playing at Dayton and Army. Four other seniors including Ruvido, Nate Hemman, Robert Hauser and Matthew Johnson also suited up for the final time.

"There's six seniors and I love them all. They built the culture, the work ethic and the standard for this program but they are even better people," said Brazill. "I will miss them and this program will miss them all. But hopefully they will leave a mark that makes the program better forever."

Andover dominates Round of 16

ANDOVER — Seconds after firing a blistering shot into the net from 8 yards out, Andover's JP Guinee pumped both fists in celebration, let out a yell, then pointed to his teammates on the sidelines, sending them into a frenzy of cheers.

"This is the lacrosse I came back to Andover High for," Guinee said with a smile. "For the chance to win a championship with these guys."

Guinee led a totally dominant Golden Warrior performance, as No. 6-seeded Andover High rolled over No. 11 St. John's Shrewsbury, 14-6, in the boys lacrosse Division 1 Round of 16 on last Wednesday.

"This feels amazing," said senior Ethan Ruvido. "We've been working towards this since Day 1 — 100 percent. Every day we've grinded for this goal, stringing wins together. We wanted to punch first, then just fight hard."

This is the deepest an Andover boys lacrosse team has advanced since 2018, when the Golden Warriors went to the Division 1 semifinals — then the North finals.

"In my four years here we had never made it out of the second round," said senior Mac Gobiel. "We ran into some tough teams. It's been a while since Andover has gone this far, and we wanted to bring back that winning spirit. We wanted to keep pushing forward, have a few more days with these guys, and do something special."

Andover wasted no time taking command. The Golden Warriors raced out to a 3-0 lead after one quarter and a 6-0 advantage early in the second quarter — with two goals each going to Guinee, Ruvido and Jack Cooper — before Shrewsbury broke into the score sheet.

"We want to set the tone early every time," said Guinee, who transferred to Andover from Holderness before last season, who finished with a game-high five goals. "We want to stomp on their throats. A lot of teams diss us, calling us soft because we're from Andover. We have been working to change that mentality from across the state. Andover is not a team to be messed with."

The Golden Warriors led 8-3 at halftime, then Ruvido added his fourth goal of the game just nine seconds into the third quarter.

Shrewsbury made a small run to cut the lead to 9-6 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, but Guinee snapped the skid with a goal, and the Golden Warrior defense took over from there, allowing just one more goal the rest of the way.

"The defense really brought it today," said Gobiel. "We're really big on playing the body, and we wanted to be tough guys, laying out for balls and doing anything it takes to get it. We take a lot of pride in that."

Andover 14, St. John's Shrewsbury 6

Division I Round of 16

Goals: A — JP Guinee 5, Ethan Ruvido 4, Jack Cooper 3, Adam Segal, Ian Dalton; SJS — Matt Lemay 2, Max Laursen, Andrew Bellezza, Cole Citro, Dominic Reidy

Saves: A — Maksim Currerie 8; SJS — Aaron Ricketts 12