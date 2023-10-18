Memo to UCF: Nobody’s giving you a chance against Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma | Commentary

Nobody’s giving you a chance, UCF.

Not anybody.

Not me as I sit here writing this column.

Not you as you sit there reading this column.

Not the oddsmakers.

Not even many of UCF’s own fans.

I got a text Tuesday from one such fan who urged UCF coach Gus Malzahn not to play starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee this week against No. 6-ranked Oklahoma. His reasoning: With Plumlee scheduled to return from a nagging knee injury to start against the Sooners, wouldn’t it be more prudent to sit him and save him for the rest of the season.

“The Oklahoma game doesn’t mean anything,” the fan wrote. “The games after Oklahoma mean a lot more. Why run the risk?”

Translation: Just throw in the towel. With or without Plumlee, the Knights are going to get blasted by the Sooners.

Maybe it’s true; maybe the Knights will get steamrolled by Oklahoma just as they got stampeded by Kansas in their last game, but I certainly don’t agree with the philosophy of saving players for more winnable games.

Former UCF coach George O’Leary did exactly that in 2009 when the Knights went on the road to play No. 2 Texas and he sat his two most important offensive players — banged-up quarterback Brett Hodges and running back Brynn Harvey — so they would be rested and ready for an important Conference USA game the following week against Houston.

I didn’t agree with O’Leary’s decision then even though UCF did end up beating the No. 15-ranked Cougars the following week. If your players are medically cleared and close to 100% then you owe it to your team and your fans to use every weapon in your arsenal to win the upcoming game.

Especially THIS upcoming game.

This, in my mind, is the most important game of the year for a UCF team that has had a rude awakening in its inaugural season in a big-boy conference. The Knights are 0-3 in Big 12 play, including the confounding collapse against Baylor and the resounding stomping by Kansas in their previous two games.

UCF fans are obviously and rightfully disappointed about their team’s performance, but guess what? A victory over Oklahoma would erase all of the bungles and blunders of a frustrating season.

Don’t kid yourself, the outlook would change completely and Knight Nation would rejoice once again if somehow, some way their team could defeat Oklahoma and star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who bolted UCF for the glitz and glamor (and undoubtedly a lucrative NIL deal) of playing quarterback at a storied program such as OU. You certainly can’t blame Gabriel for his decision, but, still, it would be extra sweet for the Knights if they could beat his butt and ruin his Heisman chances.

The same goes for Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the former UCF coordinator whom many Knight fans wanted the school to hire as the head coach when Josh Heupel left for Tennessee. Instead, UCF hired Malzahn, who, for the first time in his UCF tenure, is now having to deal with more than a few disgruntled fans.

Beating Lebby and the Sooners in their last year in the Big 12 would be historic and euphoric. It would become the most shocking regular season victory over the most highly ranked opponent in UCF history and immediately turn around a season gone awry.

Personally, I don’t necessarily think UCF has to even win the game to regain its mojo. If the Knights can just compete and go toe-to-toe with Sooners, they can change the trajectory of the season even if they lose a hard-fought game.

However, the opposite also could be true. If they get blown out and beaten up, they could easily go winless the rest of the season and finish with a 3-9 record. Yes, there are still several winnable games left on the schedule, but every game also is losable. And you have to wonder what the mindset and mentality of UCF’s players will be if they get embarrassed Saturday to go 0-4 in conference play.

And, quite frankly, isn’t that what everybody is expecting?

Nobody is giving the Knights a chance.

Not you.

Not me.

Not even some of their own fans.

And certainly not the Vegas oddsmakers, who have installed Oklahoma as a three-touchdown favorite.

It seems the only ones who believe the Knights can compete with the Sooners are UCF’s players themselves.

“We’ve never, as a team, been one to buy into what other people have to say about us,” Plumlee says. “The only opinions about what we do or what I do are for those of the people in your tight circle. It’s the people in the building, so we do not want to listen to outside noise. The critics are wrong because UCF is a really good football team.”

We shall see on Saturday.

With apologies to Rodgers and Hammerstein and their iconic Broadway musical “Oklahoma!”

“Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain,

And the wavin’ wheat can sure smell sweet,

Where UCF can rise up or continue to circle the drain.”