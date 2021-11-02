Memo to players, caddies: PGA Tour Advisory Council supports altering green-reading books in 2022

A big change may be coming to the PGA Tour starting Jan. 1, 2022. And no, this time we’re not talking about a Saudi Arabia-backed rival golf league.

On Monday evening a memo sent to PGA Tour members and caddies circulated around Twitter that highlighted a potential new rule – currently being worked on by the U.S. Golf Association and R&A – that would alter yardage and green-reading books as we know them.

First reported by Golf Digest, players and caddies will only be able to use a “committee approved” yardage book once the rule goes into effect. The memo said the new books would resemble a traditional book with “only general information on slopes and other features.”

The rule will be presented to the PGA Tour advisory board Nov. 8.

Changes coming to PGA Tour yardage and greens books starting January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/GhgsXReUC3 — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) November 1, 2021

Books from 2021 and prior will no longer be accepted, as well as “devices, levels or other technology.” However, handwritten notes from previous experiences may be written in the new book.

From the memo: “The purpose of this Local Rule is to return to a position where players and caddies use only their skill, judgment and feel along with any information gained through experience, preparation and practice to read the line of play on the putting green.”