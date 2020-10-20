Memes of sad Cowboys fans sum up Dallas' Monday night performance

Memes of sad Cowboys fans sum up Dallas' MNF performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That is never truer than when the camera catches a sports fan suffering in the agony of defeat as their team flops on the field.

As the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals 38-10, and looked even more horrible than the score showed in the process, new sad fan memes were born.

From the surrender cobra to the facepalm, Dallas fans really pulled out all the stops.

Tough scene for Cowboys fans. pic.twitter.com/vNcyze8yAt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

One could go on and on describing how poorly Dallas played, but these pictures really do a perfect job of summing it up. The Cowboys let around 25,000 fans into the stadium and all they got was a 38-10 loss and a chance to become a meme on Twitter.

Maybe Garfield was onto something about Mondays.

