Memberships for 2024/25 season are now on sale

Brentford’s memberships are now on sale for the upcoming 2024/25 Premier League season.

A Brentford membership allows fans who are not season ticket holders to access tickets for home and away games*, as well as exclusive offers and benefits.

2024/25 membership

Our membership offers a range of benefits, which include:

Access to home league games*

Watch the Bees in action at Gtech Community Stadium.

Access to away tickets*

Five per cent of away tickets are reserved for members via a ballot allocation so you can support the Bees on the road.

Access to cup match tickets*

Experience the magic of the cups throughout the season with access to tickets.

Access the ticket exchange

Use our ticket exchange to buy tickets that have been listed for sale by season ticket holders. Last season, over 14,000 tickets were purchased by members on the exchange.

Upgrade to a premium matchday*

Access to premium seats listed on the ticket exchange.

Member offers from local businesses and official partners**

Enjoy special offers from local businesses such as Syon Park, Gtech, MCC and lots more.

Exclusive locked content

With your Bees account, you have access to exclusive content and commentary wherever you are.

Membership packs (for under-18s)

Our young Bees fans will be sent an exclusive membership pack with Bees merchandise.

Competitions and events

Regular competitions giving members the chance to win money can’t buy prizes.

The only way to access season tickets*

Members will have first priority to any season tickets that may become available for the 2025/26 season. This year, nearly 3005 members became season ticket holders, find out more here.

*Subject to Ticket Access Points (TAPs) and availability

**Excludes Babees membership

International membership

Bees Overseas

A Bees Overseas membership is the best way for international fans to access tickets. And, for the 2024/25 season, there are improved benefits and ticket access:

International fans can access tickets for home matches through a ballot, as well as access to the ticket exchange

New for the 24/25 season, Bees Overseas members will have access to away tickets at the My Bees members’ window, subject to TAPs and availability

The first 1,000 Bees Overseas members are guaranteed access to a Cat B home match ticket

Bees Overseas also have access to exclusive international events, offers and content

Prices

We have frozen membership and match ticket prices for the upcoming season and added a new 18-24-year-old membership option.

Adult membership: £45

18–24-year-old membership: £30

Bee Team (3-10 years old) and Swarm (11-17 years old) membership: £20

Babees membership (ages 2 and under): £10

Bees Overseas membership: £30

Fans renewing their membership have access to a renewal window at exclusive prices:

Adult membership: £40

Bee Team and Swarm membership (ages 3-17): £15

Babees membership (ages 2 and under): £5

Our renewal window closes on 30 August 2024.

Auto-renewal

Please note, this membership will auto-renew for the 2025/26 season. We will use the same payment details to automatically renew your membership next season. We will contact you ahead of 2025/26 renewals prior to payment being taken to confirm when and how much you will be charged. You can opt-out at any time within your ticketing account (add link). Find out how to opt-out here. (link to how to guide)

Become a member now.

Find out more about our memberships or read our FAQs. Terms and conditions apply.