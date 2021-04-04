Members of the Warriors react to Gonzaga’s buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs vs. UCLA in Final Four

A meeting between Gonzaga and UCLA in the Final Four of the men’s college basketball tournament provided a battle that will go down in history as a memorable classic.

Following a flurry of lead changes behind several gritty shots from both sides, Gonzaga and UCLA pushed the game into overtime at 81 even. Although Gonzaga jumped to a quick lead, UCLA rallied behind clutch shots from Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

With six seconds remaining, UCLA dribbled the ball down the court, trailing by two points. Juzang ripped through the lane for a game-tying runner. Despite missing his first chance to tie the game, Juzang followed his miss with an incredible putback layup to notch the game three seconds on the clock.

Juzang finished the contest with a valiant 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field with six boards, two assists and two steals to lead Mick Cronin’s Bruins. However, it wasn’t enough to end the top-ranked Bulldogs’ undefeated run.

While it looked like the game was heading towards another overtime period, Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs called game. As time ticked off the clock, Suggs pulled up from way beyond the arc to hit a thrilling game-winner off the glass. Suggs’ heroic jumper sealed Gonzaga’s spot in the championship game on Monday against Baylor, 93-90.

After Suggs’ ridiculous buzzer-beater, players around the NBA flooded to Twitter, including members of the Golden State Warriors. While Damion Lee and Jordan Poole chimed in on social media, G League Santa Cruz guard Jeremy Lin had a shoutout for Juzang.

Below are some of the reactions from Lee, Poole and Lin.

Jordan Poole

https://twitter.com/Not_Poole/status/1378545638573477890?s=20

Damion Lee

https://twitter.com/Dami0nLee/status/1378545825924661250?s=20

Jeremy Lin

https://twitter.com/JLin7/status/1378547880911204353?s=20

1

1