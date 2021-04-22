The members of the Vikings free agency class who remain unsigned

The Vikings had plenty of players set to be free agents this offseason, many of whom have already been signed.

Minnesota has seen the big-ticket signings like Anthony Harris and Eric Wilson already depart this offseason. The Vikings have re-signed some less notable free agents, though, such as Rashod Hill and Dakota Dozier.

So who are the members of the Vikings free agency class left unsigned? There’s still a pretty big list, with five players yet to land with Minnesota or any other team in the NFL.

Here are the five players, followed by an analysis of where they could slot in with the Vikings:

OL Brett Jones

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 09: Brett Jones #61 of the Minnesota Vikings during a preseason game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jones played well for the Vikings in a limited role last season. He tallied a PFF grade of 77.6. If he re-signs with Minnesota, he has a chance at a starting position on the interior as it stands.

LB Todd Davis

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis (40) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Davis ended up playing a lot in 2020 due to injuries up and down the linebacker depth chart. He showed flashes with the Vikings. He finished this past season with a PFF grade of 60.6.

QB Sean Mannion

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Vikings' backup quarterback from the last two seasons is still on the market. Minnesota could very well re-sign Mannion. Operating under the assumption that the Vikings won't re-sign Mannion before the 2021 NFL draft, what the team does with the quarterback position amid the draft should give a glimpse into what the team does with that position next season.

S George Iloka

Oct 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) makes a reception against Minnesota Vikings strong safety George Iloka (43) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Iloka filled in when necessary for the Vikings in 2020, even playing safety. He likely wouldn't be a starter in 2021, but he could be a useful reserve for a team. He had a PFF grade of 36.3, though.

CB Chris Jones

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings defensive back Chris Jones (26) attempts to defend him during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings did not tender Jones this offseason. That doesn't leave out the possibility of a return, though. Jones would most likely be an option near the bottom of the depth chart.

