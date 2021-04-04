The members of the Vikings free agency class who are left unsigned
LB Eric Wilson
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Eric Wilson. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: Wilson could command a big price in free agency after a career year in 2020. That said, he still hasn't been signed, and many teams across the NFL are short on 2021 salary cap space. If the Vikings elected to bring him back, he would almost certainly win the third linebacker spot.
OL Brett Jones
Minnesota Vikings center Brett Jones. Photo: AP Photo/David Berding
Analysis: Jones was a useful reserve for the Vikings in 2020. He finished with a PFF grade of 77.6. He was also good in his two starts this past season. An NFL team might want to try and make him a starter after a promising showing in limited reps. But either way, Jones shouldn't command a massive price at this point.
LB Todd Davis
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: The Vikings probably played Davis a little more than the team anticipated when he was signed. That was because of injuries up and down the linebacker depth chart. Davis might be worth bringing back as a depth option.
QB Sean Mannion
Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion. Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: Mannion was the team's backup quarterback in 2019 and 2020. Maybe the Vikings want to go with Nate Stanley or Jake Browning at that spot next season. But Mannion shouldn't command a high price and he knows the system well.
S George Iloka
Minnesota Vikings defensive back George Iloka. Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: Iloka stepped up at times in 2020. That said, he was pretty inconsistent, finishing with a PFF grade of 36.3. I would be surprised if he came back for anything other than a depth option near the bottom of the depth chart.
DT Jaleel Johnson
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. Photo: AP Photo/David Berding
Analysis: Johnson was on a defensive line that struggled this past season. One of that unit's biggest weaknesses was the lack of pressure from the interior of the defensive line. Johnson finished 2020 with a PFF grade of 35.3. It might be time for both parties to move on, but he could also come back on a cheaper deal at this point.
CB Chris Jones
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Chris Jones. Photo: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports
Analysis: The Vikings opted not to tender Jones this offseason. Don't rule out the possibility of a return just based on that, but Jones also struggled in 2020. He finished this past season with a PFF grade of 46.0.
