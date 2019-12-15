Here are the members of the Trail Blazers who just became eligible for a trade

Today's December 15th, which means in the NBA world that trade restrictions have been lifted and players can be traded.

In total, 123 players around the league had their trade restrictions lifted Sunday.

You can view that full list here.

Here's how a player qualifies for this category:

A free agent who signs a standard NBA player contract (or a player who signs, or is converted to, a standard NBA player contract while under a Two-Way Contract) cannot be traded for three months following the date the contract is signed or until December 15 of the Salary Cap Year in which the contract is signed, whichever is later.

According to the rules, here are the following members of the Portland Trail Blazers that could be traded as of today.

Now, that doesn't mean that it's going to happen today or any day in the future.

In fact, as Dwight Jaynes pointed out, the likely scenario for the Trail Blazers, who are 10-16 to start the season, is to stand pat... for now.

That doesn't mean the Trail Blazers won't make a deal this season, though.

This franchise would be stupid to sacrifice any of its future to obtain a role player just to attempt to improve its position this season. In the meantime, there is still a chance that a major trade could be made that would make sense for the future. -- Dwight Jaynes

What will the Blazers do? Only time will tell.

The Trail Blazers are back in action Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns.

