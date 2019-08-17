These members of the Patriots will likely get the night off against the Titans

We're only in the second week of the NFL preseason and the New England Patriots are apparently not willing to take any risks with their starting options.

With quarterback Tom Brady already confirmed to be sitting against the Tennessee Titans, Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald is reporting that many of the veterans in the Patriots secondary will likely get the night off.

This certainly makes sense, as these players all appear to be roster locks for the squad. The Patriots will want to get a chance to get a look at some of the younger players on the roster, like Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson, as they fight for spots in the secondary.

In addition to those members of the secondary likely being out, Phillip Dorsett, who is nursing a thumb injury, didn't participate in warmups either, per Duffy. So, he may not be in action either.

However, one player who is likely to be in action for the first time this preseason is Isaiah Wynn. The former first-round pick will get some action at left tackle as he looks to lock down the starting role there.

The Patriots-Titans game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET. For information about how to watch the game, click here.

