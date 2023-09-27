Members of Memphis football 2003 team to 'Release the Tigers' against Boise State

Memphis football will have a few familiar faces helping lead the Tigers out to the field for their game Saturday against Boise State.

Members of the 2003 Tigers team will "Release the Tigers" before the game, the athletic department announced Wednesday. It's part of a pregame event started this year before the team runs on to the field.

Star running back DeAngelo Williams, who also will be honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, will participate alongside other players from the 2003 team.

The first "Release the Tigers" honoree was former Memphis kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who brought the Tigers on to the field for their opening game against Bethune-Cookman. Gostkowski was on the 2003 team and said this week he was hoping to be able to attend the game this weekend.

Memphis' 2003 team snapped a 32-year streak without a bowl invitation and beat North Texas to win the New Orleans Bowl.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 AAC) will face Boise State (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) at 3 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Members of Memphis football 2003 team to 'Release the Tigers' Saturday