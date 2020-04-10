Members of Bruins organization send supplies, cards to Colby Cave's family

Former Boston Bruins forward and current Edmonton Oiler Colby Cave was placed in a medically-induced coma Tuesday after suffering a brain bleed, and the hockey community has sent an outpouring of prayers and support to the Cave family after receiving the terrible news.

The Oilers released a statement Thursday saying the 25-year-old underwent surgery and will remain in a medically-induced coma to allow his brain to rest after all he's been through.

Amid these developments, Cave's wife Emily and his family aren't able to see him due to the growing coronavirus concerns, but she did share an update via Instagram and it looks like the B's have been nothing but supportive.

From what it looks like, it seems that David Backes (former Bruin), Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Connor Clifton, Charlie Coyle, Steve Kampfer, Adam McQuaid (former Bruin), Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, John Moore, Chris Wagner, Brandon Carlo and their families have sent some supplies, gifts and cards to the Cave family after hearing the news.

Bruce Cassidy, Jay Leach and other members of the Bruins organization also sent their condolences to the Cave family and commented on the situation on Wednesday.

Cave was with the Bruins organization from 2015-19 until he was claimed off waivers by the Oilers.

