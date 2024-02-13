What members of the ’24 Rutgers football recruiting class are four-star recruits?

Rutgers football pieced together a very strong recruiting class, one that is balanced and talented.

And in what is an encouraging uptick in recruiting, the class features a significant number of blue-chip recruits.

A total of six committed (and signed) players are ranked as four-star recruits by the big four recruiting services (On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals). While there is no single Rutgers player who is a consensus four-star, three of the six players ranked have been given four-star status by multiple media outlets.

Below are the six players who have been ranked a four-star in the 2024 Rutgers football recruiting class. Their On3 Industry Ranking (which averages the four major recruiting sites) is used to order the rankings:

White is the only Rutgers commit to be a four-star recruit according to three sites (On3, 247Sports and ESPN)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire