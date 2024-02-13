What members of the ’24 Rutgers football recruiting class are four-star recruits?
Rutgers football pieced together a very strong recruiting class, one that is balanced and talented.
And in what is an encouraging uptick in recruiting, the class features a significant number of blue-chip recruits.
A total of six committed (and signed) players are ranked as four-star recruits by the big four recruiting services (On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals). While there is no single Rutgers player who is a consensus four-star, three of the six players ranked have been given four-star status by multiple media outlets.
Below are the six players who have been ranked a four-star in the 2024 Rutgers football recruiting class. Their On3 Industry Ranking (which averages the four major recruiting sites) is used to order the rankings:
On3’s No. 272 prospect in the nation: K.J. Duff (A tight end from New York, Duff is a four-star recruit according to On3 and Rivals)
On3’s No. 267 prospect in the nation: Antonio White (A safety from Georgia, White ia four-star recruit according to On3, 247Sports and ESPN)
On3’s No. 332 prospect in the nation: A.J. Surace (A quarterback from New Jersey, Surace is a four-star recruit according to On3)
On3’s No. 488 prospect in the nation: Gabriel Winowich (A running back from New Jersey via Michigan, Winowich is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN)
On3’s No. 499 prospect in the nation: Kaj Sanders (A defensive back prospect from New Jersey, Sanders is a four-star recruit according to Rivals)
On3’s No. 585 prospect in the nation: Kevin Levy (An athlete prospect from Florida, Levy is a four-star according to On3)
White is the only Rutgers commit to be a four-star recruit according to three sites (On3, 247Sports and ESPN)