A member of Wisconsin’s class of 2024 has decommitted

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 lost a member this morning. Three-star safety Kahmir Prescott announced his decommitment from the program.

Prescott had committed to the Badgers in late April over schools including Penn State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Michigan State, Colorado and Nebraska. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 703 player in the class, No. 77 safety and No. 18 recruit from his home state of Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin’s class of 2024 is now down to 20 total commitments. It is ranked No. 26 nationally and No. 7 in the new-look Big Ten.

Badgers head coach Luke Fickell still has some work to do with the 2024 cycle ongoing, the portal now open and the team coming off a 7-5 2023 season.

I would like to announce I will be decommiting from the University Of Wisconsin and my recruitment is now 100% back open. @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman — KahmirPrescott ⭐️ (@KahmirPrescott) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire