A member of Wisconsin’s class of 2022 is now a four-star recruit according to 247Sports

Wisconsin class of 2022 commit Barrett Nelson is on the rise in the national recruiting rankings, as he is now listed as a four-star recruit on the 247Sports website.

Barrett, the younger brother of Wisconsin starting OL Jack Nelson, was the second player to commit to the Badgers’ class of 2022—joining in-state QB Myles Burkett.

Since his commitment, the program has grown their class to 11 commits and has risen to a No. 37 national ranking.

Here’s what 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say about the ratings bump:

“The more we have watched Barrett, the more we have liked him. As we re-evaluated the country the last two months, comparing him to the other 90s on the offensive line, we thought he belonged in that group and could keep climbing during the season.”

The incoming Badger now sits ranked No. 879 overall in the class, No. 82 at the offensive tackle position and No. 6 in the state of Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List