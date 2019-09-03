Member of the Month: September

Name: Taylor

Current City: Toledo, Ohio

Member Since:2018

Getting to KNOW Taylor:

​

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I grew up in a NASCAR household, so I’ve always loved attending races and in the past few years I’ve gotten really into the sport and followed it closely because of all of the young drivers coming into it.”

Q. What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“My favorite part of NASCAR is the personalities of the drivers and how much they relate to us, the fans, so much. The clashes between each of them are always entertaining but also even more than that, seeing the drivers get along and congratulate each other shows how great this sport really is. It brings people together.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Q. What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“My favorite NASCAR memory was the 2017 Pure Michigan 400 in the last three laps of the race, Kyle Larson went between two cars to take the lead and won the race. Being my favorite driver, I was so excited to see this monumental moment happen in person. Definitely the most exciting moment I‘ve experienced live.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Driver: “Kyle Larson.”

Track: “Michigan International Speedway.”

Race Weekend Traditions: “I love going up to the track each day there is an event for the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup races, practices and qualifying. Also getting a foot-long corn dog at Michigan is a pretty great tradition.”

Sponsor: “My new favorite sponsor would have to be Menards because they have a fun store to look around in AND the wonderful No. 12 Ryan Blaney drives for them!”

Q. What are some of your hobbies?

“In my free time I like to hang out with my dog Jake, listen to music and of course keep up on the latest NASCAR news and drama!”

Story continues

​FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK TAYLOR FOR HER CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HER IN 2019! Look for Taylor on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.