Member of the Month: October 2021

Name: Cynthia

Current City: Chicago, Illinois

Member Since: 2008

Getting to KNOW CYNTHIA:

​

Q: ​How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I became a NASCAR fan after watching a few races on TV in the late 90s. It was very exciting, and I wanted to learn more about the drivers and their teams. The more I watched, the more interesting the races became. Then I wanted to understand the strategies in place during the races (when to pit, how many tires, when to get fuel, etc.). I have been hooked ever since!”

Q: What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

‘I love the pure excitement and energy of the racing. The roar of the engines, the smell of the tires and fuel. There is no other sport that provides the level of excitement as much as when you attend a race in person!”

Q: What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“Meeting Richard “The King” Petty in person and shaking his hand!”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Kyle Busch.”

Past Driver: “Bobby Labonte.”

Up and Coming Driver: “Bubba Wallace.”

Team: “Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Track: “Chicagoland Speedway.”

Sponsor: “Coke, because of their driver promotion program.”

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

“Watch NASCAR racing, play golf, and do some gardening.”

FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK CYNTHIA FOR HER CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HER IN 2021! Look for Cynthia on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.