Member of the Month: November

Meet the NASCAR Fan Council Member of the Month for November 2021!

Name: Christie

Current City: St. George, Utah

Member Since: 2018

GETTING TO KNOW CHRISTIE:

​

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I enjoyed watching NASCAR as a teenager in the 90s; the era of Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon was always so exciting. As an adult, my family has grown, and now my teenage kids love watching races! We really enjoy attending when we can and watching every Sunday.”

Q: What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“I love the patriotism and pride NASCAR celebrates each week. I love the competition and unpredictability!”

Q: What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“Attending our first race as a family at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and watching my kids meet their favorite drivers. That was a great day!”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Martin Truex Jr.”

Past Driver: “Jeff Gordon.”

Track: “Bristol Motor Speedway.”

Raceday Traditions: “Church first, then everyone changes into their favorite driver shirts.”

Sponsor: “Auto Owners Insurance because of all the support they give to the Martin Truex Jr Foundation and Sherry Strong.”

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

“I enjoy hiking and fishing and when I can‘t go outside I enjoy painting and redecorating.”

FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK CHRISTIE FOR HER CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HER IN 2021!

Look for Christie on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.