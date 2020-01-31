Member of the Month: February

Name: Anna

Current City: Colton, CA

Member Since: 2017

Getting to know ANNA:

​

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I grew up around cars as a kid. My father was an auto body mechanic for several years and took my brothers and myself to our local racetrack at Orange show speedway in San Bernardino, California. This is where my love for auto racing was born and carried on through the years as I began watching NASCAR.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In 1997, I had my son Christopher. That was the year Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Auto Club 400. Amazingly, Chris became a fan of the sport and of Jeff Gordon at the age of only 2 years old. To this day, he‘s still a fan and we’ve gone as a family to Auto Club speedway eight years in a row now. I’d say it‘s become a family tradition, and it‘s all thanks to my Dad, his love of cars, and the sport of racing.”

Q. What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“I like the sport as a whole, the excitement of the competitiveness between the teams and the drivers. I believe this is truly the best sport out there. It has a real sense of family, within the crews, the teams, the drivers, and the fans as well. Aside from the competition, we can all come together as one family within the racing community. And where else can a fan have a voice within the sport and have their opinions be heard.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Driver: “Joey Logano.”

Track: “Auto Club Speedway.”

OEM: “Ford.”

Q. What are some of your Raceday Traditions?

“First things first, we fire up the grill. We cook up some delicious food. Before the race starts, we go around and we each make our predictions. For example, which lap will bring out the first caution or who will cause it. We even sometimes try and guess the reason for the caution. It‘s always fun to see which of us can predict the outcomes. Raceday is always about good food, family fun, and good ol’ racing.”

Story continues

Q. What are some of your Hobbies?

“I love drawing, music, and reading about NASCAR news.”

​FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK ANNA FOR HER CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HER IN 2020! Look for Anna on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.