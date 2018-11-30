Member of the Month: December Name: Andy Current City: New Hope, North Carolina Member since: 2011 Getting to know Andy Q.How did you first become interested in NASCAR? I first became interested in NASCAR when my cousin took me to a dirt track race which got me hooked on racing and that weekend, we watched Talladega and wow what an …

​Q. How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I first became interested in NASCAR when my cousin took me to a dirt track race which got me hooked on racing and that weekend, we watched Talladega and wow what an amazing race and track. Mark Martin won that day and from then on, I was a huge Mark fan and began following every race in every series. I have been at a race every year for over 20 years now and still look forward to every race we go to!

Q. What is your favorite NASCAR Memory?

“My favorite NASCAR memory is my first race at Rockingham and watching Mark Martin win! It was the only time I got to see Mark win in person, and it is awesome watching your driver do burnouts. A close second is taking my brother-in-law to his first race at Talladega and watching his eyes light up as the track came into view from the highway! It was really cool 4 years later when Eric Church released the song “Talladega.” Every time I hear that song, I think of that trip to ‘Dega!”

Q. Who are you favorite drivers?

“Clint Bowyer & Brad Keselowski. I saw an interview a few years ago that Clint did at a bar and it looked like a lot of fun to hang out and what would be better than hanging out at a dive enjoying some drinks while hearing all the great stories. To have Brad there who had the greatest championship victory celebration ever, what a great day of stories!”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Memorabilia: “I won a 4′ x 5′ photo of Mark Martin and team in victory lane at his last race, from the TV show This Week in NASCAR. The photo is on the wall in the basement where we hang out when people come over.”

Sponsor: “The wife wins that one because she bought close to every piece of Kasey Khane Red Bull merch they made!”

Race-day Tradition: “Always get there early and cook breakfast at our tailgate, and then we walk through the haulers or merchandise/sponsorship tents, before heading in for driver introductions.”

​Q: What are some of your hobbies?

“The wife and I spend most of our time in the fall traveling to college football games wherever Carolina is playing. Outside of football season we go to NASCAR races and love taking the dog to all kinds of cool places especially breweries.”

