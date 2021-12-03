Member of the Month: December

December Member of the Month

Name: Keith

Current City: Mooresville, North Carolina

Member Since: 2020

Getting to KNOW Keith:

​

Q: ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I was a young kid and was flipping through the channels one Sunday afternoon when a bright colored race car, which I would come to find out was driven by Jeff Gordon, caught my attention. For the next few hours, I was glued to the TV as the 24 car climbed through the field and eventually won the race. As I began to follow the sport, I learned more and more about the technology, strategy and skill that it took to compete in NASCAR. Here I am 25+ years later and still as in love with the sport as that little boy so long ago!”

Q: What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“There’s so much to like about the sport, but if I had to single one thing out, it would be the unpredictability of it all.”

Q: What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“My favorite NASCAR memory would have to be attending the 2015 fall Martinsville race. In all my years of being a Jeff Gordon fan, I had never seen him win in person. It was such an amazing moment to see him take the checkered flag for the final time and punch his ticket to the championship round in almost pitch-black conditions.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Kyle Larson.”

Past Driver: “Jeff Gordon.”

Up and Coming Drivers: “Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer.”

Team: “Hendrick Motorsports.”

Track: “Martinsville Speedway.”

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time I like to race go karts, play racing games on Xbox, watch any kind of motorsports I can, and write.”

FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK KEITH FOR HIS CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HIM IN 2022!



Look for Keith on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.