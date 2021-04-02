Member of the Month: April 2021

Name: Jesse

Current City: Shackle Island, Tennessee

Member Since: 2020

Getting to KNOW Jesse:

​

Q: ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I was bartending at a place where ALL the regulars loved racing. Learning how to talk the talk was crucial to earning their friendship and repeat business, not to mention tips! So I did my homework and sat down to watch the Daytona race in the summer of ’03, and I absolutely loved it. Life led onward from those salad days, but my NASCAR fandom is here to stay.”

Q: What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

;The marriage of man and machine. No other sport has such a premium on equipment. I love how a great driver in a bad car is irrelevant, and a great car with a weak driver is useless. But a great car plus a great driver is a beautiful thing on the track! I watch to see those combos go head-to-head every week.”

Q: What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“Watching Parker Kligerman plant the checkers in the grass at Talladega after a Truck win in 2017. We had driven down from Nashville for that race, in no small part because kids get in free to Truck races. During the race, a plane landed beyond the backstretch, and I though [my son] would literally go crazy with joy. We still have a checkered flag blanket from that race, and he talks about the flag-plant every time we see PK on TV.”

Q: Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Aric Almirola.”

Past Driver: “Carl Edwards.”

Up and Coming Driver: “Ross Chastain.”

Track: “Watkins Glen International.”

Sponsor: “GoBowling.com. I love the races at the Glen, and I love that they sponsor a car or two in addition to getting naming rights. We went bowling at a little place in Watkins Glen where Denny Hamlin had bowled, and it’s a great memory.”

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

“Do the crossword puzzle and listen to classical music.”

FROM ALL OF US AT NASCAR, WE THANK JESSE FOR HIS CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM HIM IN 2021! Look for Jesse on the Official NASCAR Fan Council page on NASCAR.COM.