Member of legendary Earnhardt family, longtime NASCAR mechanic dies at 66

Danny Earnhardt Sr., the youngest brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., died Friday in his home. He was 66.

Danny Earnhardt Sr. was a longtime employee of JR Motorsports, the Earnhardt family-run Xfinity team that has won three championships in NASCAR’s second-tier series. Earnhardt Sr. joined the company for its first year in the series in 2005 and worked in the team’s suspension room, helping build its cars.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Earnhardt family with today’s passing of our friend and coworker Danny Earnhardt Sr.https://t.co/pxAjMnRDGY pic.twitter.com/yyvifjvfNi — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) December 11, 2021

He was raised in Kannapolis, N.C. with siblings Kaye, Cathy, Dale Sr. and Randy Earnhardt, and served as a tire carrier for his family members as they embarked on storied racing careers. Earnhardt Sr. was a pit crew member for both his NASCAR Hall of Fame nephew Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his legendary brother, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Growing up, Danny Earnhardt Sr. worked preparing cars for his father, dirt-track and NASCAR racer Ralph Earnhardt, who died in 1973.

“The Earnhardt family holds a special place in NASCAR history and Danny Earnhardt was an important part of their success,” NASCAR said in a statement Friday evening. “Danny worked hard behind the scenes, helping three generations of Earnhardts succeed. On behalf of the entire NASCAR industry, our thoughts are with the Earnhardt family during this difficult time.”

Danny Earnhardt Sr. is survived by his wife Sherry, his son Danny Earnhardt Jr., his grandchildren Nash and Miles and his mother Martha Earnhardt.

JR Motorsports said Friday that funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date.