Follow each member of Broncos’ 2023 draft class on Twitter
The Denver Broncos picked five players in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend and added a sixth player via trade. Here’s how to follow the team’s new arrivals on Twitter.
Round 2: WR Marvin Mims (@marvindmims)
Unbelievably Blessed!! Can’t wait to get going in Denver!! #BroncosCountry
— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) April 29, 2023
Round 3: LB Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders)
— Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) December 6, 2022
Round 3: CB Riley Moss (@R_moss5)
That 5:00am alarm on Monday is hitting DIFFERENT. ATTACK THE WEEK BABY
— Riley Moss (@R_moss5) November 28, 2021
Round 6: DB JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner)
Don’t matter what number I went. . I’m in the right hands 🙏🏿. Let’s go ! https://t.co/8HYtju7UoO
— JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) April 30, 2023
Round 7: C Alex Forsyth (@alexforsyth75)
— Alex Forsyth (@alexforsyth75) December 4, 2021
New tight end Adam Trautman does not appear to have a Twitter account.
We will be tracking all of the #Broncos' undrafted free agent signings on this page 👇 https://t.co/9COKfmzspb
— Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) April 30, 2023
But while you’re at it, follow Broncos Wire as well!