Follow each member of Broncos’ 2023 draft class on Twitter

The Denver Broncos picked five players in the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend and added a sixth player via trade. Here’s how to follow the team’s new arrivals on Twitter.

Round 2: WR Marvin Mims (@marvindmims)

Unbelievably Blessed!! Can’t wait to get going in Denver!! #BroncosCountry — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) April 29, 2023

Round 3: LB Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders)

Round 3: CB Riley Moss (@R_moss5)

That 5:00am alarm on Monday is hitting DIFFERENT. ATTACK THE WEEK BABY — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) November 28, 2021

Round 6: DB JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner)

Don’t matter what number I went. . I’m in the right hands 🙏🏿. Let’s go ! https://t.co/8HYtju7UoO — JL Skinner (@JlJlskinner) April 30, 2023

Round 7: C Alex Forsyth (@alexforsyth75)

New tight end Adam Trautman does not appear to have a Twitter account.

We will be tracking all of the #Broncos' undrafted free agent signings on this page 👇 https://t.co/9COKfmzspb — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) April 30, 2023

