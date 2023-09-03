Melvyn Bragg: My Northern accent was beaten out of me at grammar school

Melvyn Bragg pictured at his house in Hampstead - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

Melvyn Bragg says his Northern accent was ‘beaten’ out of him at grammar school in order that he “talk proper.”

The television presenter, who has celebrated the richness and diversity of the English language in a series of books, said he grew up in the 1950s effectively speaking two languages - standard English and his local Cumbrian dialect.

“When you went to grammar school, they were determined to beat that out of you. So you didn’t talk like that anymore; you talked proper,” Bragg told the BBC’s This Cultural Life.

“We kept it subversive between ourselves,” he added.

Bragg grew up in the market town of Wigton in a council house, where he was fearful of being bombed as war raged with Germany. He said the local accent had a “warmth and comfort and a locality that you knew where you were.”

He went on to Oxford University to study Modern History before joining the BBC as a trainee in 1961.

The broadcasting corporation had adopted pronunciation - also known as the Queen’s English - in 1922 as the standard accent for its newsreaders and presenters.

Reflecting on the Wigton community, he said: “They were good talkers.” They didn’t have a “heavy dialect but enough dialect. It was accented. And I like that and I miss that.”

“Wigton prided itself [on the saying] ‘Wigton has a language that the strangers do not know.’”

Melvyn Bragg (left), aged 9, with his friend Gary Fletcher in Wigton, Cumbria, late 1940s - Melvyn Bragg

Bragg, who is stepping down as presenter of The South Bank Show after 45 years, also spoke fondly about his time helping to run his dad’s pub.

“Working in a pub was a delight - an absolute pleasure working in a pub,” he said.

“It was a really run-down pub. I think there were 14 or 15 pubs in the town at that time. As many pubs as churches. And that’s why Dad got it. He had no experience in a pub.”

The family lived upstairs, where Bragg had his own room and would ensconce himself with a pile of books.

When Bragg left Wigton for Oxford, he described the moment as a “wrench,” especially because he had a girlfriend at the time.

This led to a feeling of homesickness, but that soon passed as he embraced academic life and developed a love for film and drama.

“There were masses of things I did there that were impossible to do anywhere else, and I also got on with being a historian.”