Melvine Malard strikes again to keep Manchester United in Women's Champions League tie

Melvine Malard (centre) came off the bench to score in her second game running as Manchester United fought back

When PSG made the second of their two appearances in the final of the Women’s Champions League, in Cardiff in 2017, Manchester United’s women’s team did not exist.

It was not until March of the following year when the English side declared their intention to reform a senior women’s side, and five-and-a-half years later their debut in European competition was a night symbolic of the club’s rise.

Semi-finalists in three of the past four seasons, and regulars in the latter stages of this competition for the past decade, PSG have a pedigree in the Women’s Champions League that Manchester United can only aspire to at this comparatively early stage in their development.

That not only highlights the high level of this qualifying tie and misfortune for both sides in having been pitted against one another at this early stage, but also emphasises that Manchester United have a lot to learn in Europe.

And yet, despite that, they looked capable of knocking them out, on the evidence of the second half of Tuesday’s first leg at Leigh Sports Village, albeit that only came after a very one-sided first half in which the French side could – and perhaps should – have opened up a unassailable lead, were it not for the reactions of Mary Earps.

Skinner felt the game resembled a fixture more akin to America’s NWSL – physically intense and direct – and he believes that, if his team can match PSG’s physicality in Paris, they can get through, despite acknowledging that the atmosphere in the Parc des Princes will be “intimidating” and a new experience for his players.

English football, though, needs Skinner’s team to deliver a result against-the-odds, though, because England is currently only ranked fourth in Uefa’s coefficient, trailing well behind France, Germany and Spain, and that status will make it harder for English teams to qualify in the future without improved results on the continent.

A place in the group stage, at the expense of a French giant, would have huge value to the WSL as well as Manchester United. But it won’t be easy.

Match details

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Earps 7; Blundell 6, Le Tissier 6, Turner 6, George 6; Naalsund 6 (Miyazawa 7, 66), Zelem 6; Riviere 5 (Geyse 7, 46), Toone 6, Galton 6; Garcia 6 (Malard 7, 66)

Subs not used: Tullis-Joyce (gk), Ladd, Evans, Parris, Williams

Yellow cards: None

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Picaud 6; Le Guilly 6 (Calligaris 6, 84), Jean-Francois 6 (Hunt 6, 18), De Almeida 6, Karchaoui 7; Groenen 8, Geyoro 7, Albert 6; Baltimore 8, Chawinga 7 (Bachmann 6, 84), Martens 6 (Katoto 7, 54)

Subs not used: Kiedrzynek (gk), Toussaint (gk), Samoura, Frazer, Vangsgaard, Tounkara, Vitoria, Gilbert

Yellow cards: None

Referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark)

Attendance: 4,827