Melvin Upton intends to play baseball in 2018

Larry Reynolds, the agent of outfielder Melvin Upton, said his client plans to continue playing baseball in 2018, Jon Morosi reports. Reynolds said, “He’s healthy, and he’s revitalized. He can still play center field.”

Upton, 33, battled a torn thumb ligament and a shoulder issue last season, limiting him to only 12 games with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants’ affiliate. In those 12 games, he hit .244 with one double and one home run. Upton last played in the majors in 2016 with the Padres and Blue Jays with which he posted an aggregate .693 OPS.

Upton will certainly get nothing more than a minor league contract, but he should find a home by the time spring training begins.

