Melvin understands why Snell is frustrated with Giants rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – Frustrated over his inability to stay healthy during his first season with the Giants, pitcher Blake Snell will make at least one more rehab start before coming off the injured list.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said he spoke with Snell prior to Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park and that the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is feeling fine after a brief rehab outing with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

“He’s going to throw a bullpen tomorrow and then he’s going to throw in (Las) Vegas on Friday,” Melvin said.

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco late in the offseason to help anchor the Giants’ rotation and form a solid 1-2 punch on the mound with staff ace Logan Webb.

Instead, the 31-year-old left-hander’s first season with the Orange and Black has been filled with frustration. Snell has been on the IL twice with groin injuries and missed more time while on the paternity list.

He threw 51 pitches in 2 1/3 innings for Sacramento on Sunday and walked three while allowing two runs.

Afterward, Snell expressed his frustration and hinted that the Giants might be rushing him to get back.

“I havent’ felt like myself yet,” Snell said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin. “It’s just, ‘We need you. We need you. We need you.’ It’s not like, ‘Let’s get him right,’ and I have to deal with it.

“I want to be healthy and 100 percent and I haven’t been. I’ve just been fighting to rush back. So that’s my take. I’m frustrated with that. And you don’t get the product of what I should be and it’s just frustrating. I want to go out there and dominate and pitch the way that I pitch but it’s more important that I’m out there.”

Melvin said he understands Snell’s emotions.

“He’s frustrated like anybody else,” Melvin said. “He’s been out there a few times, got hurt a couple of times, hasn’t felt in sync yet. We definitely would not have him pitch if he doesn’t feel good physically. We’ll see where this next one goes on Friday.”

The Giants’ rotation has been in flux all season due to injuries. Rookie left-hander Raymond Burgos was called up from Sacramento on Monday to help.

