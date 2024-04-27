Melvin shares encouraging Estrada hamstring injury update originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants received some encouraging news about second baseman Thairo Estrada’s left hamstring injury, and it’s possible that the 28-year-old could be back in the starting lineup as soon as Saturday.

Estrada, who was removed from Wednesday’s loss to the New York Mets, received treatment during San Francisco's off day Thursday and was at Oracle Park to do some hitting and fielding.

Manager Bob Melvin indicated that Estrada could be ready to come off the bench for Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the Giants insert him back into the starting lineup.

“We want to make sure he goes through some baseball activity, takes some ground balls, hits,” Melvin told reporters in the home dugout prior to Friday’s game. “My guess is he’ll be ready off the bench potentially tonight but looking more for a start tomorrow. Hopefully, knock wood, we dodged one there.”

Estrada was batting .232 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 28 games before getting hurt.

Rookie Tyler Fitzgerald, who replaced Estrada in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game, is scheduled to start against the Pirates on Friday.

The news wasn’t as promising for injured starting pitcher Alex Cobb.

The veteran right-hander, who has been out since undergoing left hip surgery in the offseason, has been restricted from throwing the past few days due to lingering soreness in his pitching shoulder.

“I knew he was going to see the doctor today. I haven’t heard on that,” Melvin said. “I know he’s in a progression where he’s throwing but not off a mound yet.”

Melvin also indicated the team still is trying to figure out what to do when Blake Snell’s turn in the rotation comes up next week. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day Injured List earlier this week after being scratched from his scheduled start due to a left adductor strain.

The Giants have not determined who will take Snell’s turn but Melvin indicated that it likely won’t be a bullpen game.

“We’re going to stay on turn,” Melvin said. “(Logan Webb’s) going to pitch the first day in Boston. It’s the second day in Boston that we have to make a decision. No decision yet.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast