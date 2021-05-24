Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Dolphins brought in one of the top veteran free agents still on the market in for a visit on Monday.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that edge rusher Melvin Ingram is meeting with the team.

It’s the first news of a conversation between Ingram and a team since he met with the Chiefs in March. That meeting ended without a deal and Ingram, who is one of seven unsigned players on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents.

Ingram made three Pro Bowls in nine seasons with the Chargers and has 49 career sacks. He did not have any of those sacks last season as knee problems led to multiple injured reserve stints and nine missed games.

The Dolphins drafted Jaelan Phillips in the first round with an eye on helping their pass rush and signing Ingram would try to do the same from the opposite end of the spectrum.

Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

