Melvin Ingram’s visit with Chiefs concludes without a deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have a second visitor leaving the building without a contract.

Former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram was in Kansas City for a visit on Wednesday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that visit has now concluded and without any deal. That report was later confirmed by Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope.

The two sides were unable to come to terms on a contract yet per Rapoport, but there seems to be some hope that they could still later agree on a deal. It does appear as if Ingram wants to continue to explore his options, though.

This is now the second free agent that the Chiefs have brought in for a visit this week. K’Waun Williams was in Kansas City on Tuesday and left without a deal, re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers shortly after.

Even if the Chiefs don’t end up with Ingram, there are still other options out there on the free-agent market at this position that are worth exploring. Some news came out today that the Cowboys won’t seek a reunion with Aldon Smith. Perhaps the Raytown, Missouri native would be interested in coming back and playing for the hometown team?

Needless to say, fans of Kansas City are getting anxious. The team has done a poor job improving the roster during this free agency period. With each passing day, there are fewer and fewer options available to help improve the team at positions of need. It’s certainly not a good look when free agents visit and the team is unable to get a deal done.

