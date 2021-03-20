Melvin Ingram will visit the Chiefs

Veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram has spent his entire career with the Chargers. Now a free agent, his first visit will happen with one of his former team’s top rivals.

Ingram will visit the Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

A first-round pick in 2012, Ingram has spent nine seasons with the Chargers. Injuries limited him to seven games in 2020. He had no sacks.

Ingram has 49 sacks for his career, including a pair of double-digit sack seasons, in 2015 and 2017. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The Chiefs have defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones. The team saw the value of an even more potent pass rush during Super Bowl LV.

