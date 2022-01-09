Melvin Ingram sets up 86-yard scoop and score for Nick Bolton
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Denver Broncos were looking to extend their lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High.
Eighty-six yards later, they were trailing.
Melvin Gordon was slammed by Melvin Ingram and fumbled the football.
Nick Bolton picked up the ball and took off. The former Missouri star only had to beat his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Drew Lock, on his way to the end zone.
OH. MY. GOD.@_nickbolton2 with an 86 yard scoop and score! #ChiefsKingdom
📺: #KCvsDEN on ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/wJgbGtMl5R pic.twitter.com/P8xrSpPogY
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022
It was no contest and Denver’s 21-20 lead suddenly turned into a 28-21 deficit after Patrick Mahomes ran in the two-conversion.
.@PatrickMahomes takes it in for two and the @Chiefs lead by 7. #ChiefsKingdom
📺: #KCvsDEN on ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/wJgbGtMl5R pic.twitter.com/eYw9DBOujr
— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022
The play — good for 86 yards — was the longest scoop-and-score in the NFL this season.