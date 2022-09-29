Melvin Ingram named AFC defensive player of the month

Linebacker Melvin Ingram wasn’t the biggest offseason acquisition by the Dolphins this offseason, but he’s proved to be an impactful one during the team’s 3-0 start.

Ingram opened the season by returning a fumble for a touchdown in a Week One win over the Patriots and he delivered a pair of sacks in last Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Bills. He has seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits while playing 58 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Ingram has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the month in recognition of that effort.

While he’s already received the prize, Ingram actually has one game left before the calendar flips to October. He and the Dolphins are in Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Thursday night.

