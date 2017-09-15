Melvin Ingram: Jay Cutler doesn’t present any problems for our defense

It’s been delayed a week, but the time has finally come for quarterback Jay Cutler to make his Dolphins debut.

He and the rest of the team will be in Los Angeles on Sunday for a matchup with the Chargers and one member of their defense isn’t losing any sleep about it. Linebacker Melvin Ingram was asked Thursday what problems Cutler might present in Sunday’s game.

“None,” Ingram said, via the Los Angeles Daily News.

Ingram’s opinion isn’t shared across a unit that had enough problems with Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian last weekend that they lost 24-21 in Denver.

Cornerback Casey Hayward was left with a different impression after facing Cutler six times when Hayward was in Green Bay and Cutler was in Chicago. Hayward said that he’s told his teammates that “the man is pretty good” and that he feels he has more talent around him than he did when he was with the Bears, leaving him interested to see “how they gel together.”

Hayward isn’t alone on that front and all interested parties will get their first answers in a little more than 48 hours.