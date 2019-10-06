Melvin Ingram inactive for Chargers

The Chargers will be down a pass rusher against Denver on Sunday afternoon.

Melvin Ingram was listed as questionable on Friday because of a hamstring injury and he’s one of seven inactive players for the Chargers on Sunday. Ingram was limited in practice Friday after sitting out the first two days of the week.

Wide receiver Mike Williams, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Virgil Green are active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Justin Jackson, tight end Hunter Henry, kicker Michael Badgley, safety Nasir Adderley and defensive lineman Cortez Broughton are the other inactives.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis, linebacker Josey Jewell, cornerback Bryce Callahan, right tackle Ja’Wuan James, wide receiver Juwann Winfree, tight end Troy Fumagalli and tackle Calvin Anderson are out for the Broncos.