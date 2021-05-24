Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp

Myles Simmons
1 min read
As the Broncos begin OTAs this week, the main attraction will be the quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But as those two get put through their paces, the team’s top running back won’t yet be there.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Melvin Gordon is not planning to attend the voluntary portion of Phase Three of this year’s offseason program.

“I have a regiment I like to stick to,” Gordon said. “I’ll be there for the minicamp.”

Gordon rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first with the Broncos. He also caught 32 passes for 158 yards with one TD.

Gordon is entering the second season of his two-year, $16 million deal signed in 2020. Denver drafted Javonte Williams in the second round out of North Carolina and signed Mike Boone in free agency. Phillip Lindsay departed the club after the Broncos rescinded his restricted free agent tender.

Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

